The Stanford Cardinal (1-0) have the 14th-best odds among all college basketball teams to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, at +3000 on the moneyline.

The Cardinal host the Indiana Hoosiers, beginning at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12.

Cardinal NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +3000 (Bet $100 to win $3000)

Stanford Team Stats

Stanford has a top-25 defense this season, ranking 23rd-best in college basketball with 40.0 points allowed per game. Offensively, it ranks 50th with 87.0 points scored per contest.

Stanford Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

0-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 1-0 Stanford has tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (one).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

