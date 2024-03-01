The Oklahoma Sooners (2-0) are outside shots to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 college basketball season, as oddsmakers have listed them at +15000 on the moneyline, the 34th-ranked odds of all college basketball teams.

The Sooners host the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles. The two teams meet at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12.

Sooners NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +15000 (Bet $100 to win $15000)

Oklahoma Team Stats

The Sooners are 1-0 at home and 1-0 on the road this year.

Oklahoma ranks 56th in the nation with 86.0 points per game this season. At the other end, it ranks 222nd with 69.0 points allowed per game.

Oklahoma Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 1-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

1-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 1-0 Oklahoma has one win against Quadrant 1 teams, the most in the nation.

Oklahoma has tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (one).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

