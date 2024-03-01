Oddsmakers have assigned the Oklahoma State Cowgirls (2-0) the 43rd-ranked odds among all college basketball teams to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, at +30000 on the moneyline.

The Cowgirls are on the road against the Colorado Buffaloes. Gametime is slated for 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12.

Cowgirls NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +30000 (Bet $100 to win $30000)

Oklahoma State Team Stats

With 87.0 points per game on offense, Oklahoma State is 50th in the country. At the other end, it allows 62.5 points per contest, which ranks 176th in college basketball.

Oklahoma State Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 1-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Oklahoma State is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 17th-most wins.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

