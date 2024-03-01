The Maryland Terrapins (1-0) have the 11th-best odds in all of college basketball to win the national championship at the end of the 2023-24 season, at +2500 on the moneyline.

Beginning at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, the Terrapins visit the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Terrapins NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +2500 (Bet $100 to win $2500)

Maryland Team Stats

Maryland has been lifted by its offense, as it ranks 17th-best in the country by averaging 98.0 points per game. It ranks 260th in college basketball in points allowed (75.0 per contest).

Maryland Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 1-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 0-0

0-0 | 1-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 Maryland has the most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (one).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

