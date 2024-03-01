The Iowa State Cyclones (1-0) are distant contenders to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 college basketball season, as oddsmakers have listed them at +8000 on the moneyline, the 28th-ranked odds among all college basketball squads.

The Cyclones are slated to play the Drake Bulldogs in a road tilt on Sunday, November 12. This battle starts at 3:00 PM ET.

Cyclones NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +8000 (Bet $100 to win $8000)

Iowa State Team Stats

With 82.0 points per game on offense, Iowa State ranks 79th in the country. At the other end of the court, it gives up 55.0 points per contest, which ranks 103rd in college basketball.

Iowa State Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

