The Gonzaga Bulldogs (1-1) have the best odds in the WCC and the 39th-best odds in all of college basketball to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, at +20000 on the moneyline.

The Bulldogs host the Toledo Rockets. The two teams take the court at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12.

Bulldogs NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +20000 (Bet $100 to win $20000)

Gonzaga Team Stats

Gonzaga is 113th in the country with 77.5 points per game so far this year. At the other end, it ranks 250th with 73.5 points allowed per game.

Gonzaga Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-1 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 1-0 | Q4 Record: 0-0

0-1 | 0-0 | 1-0 | 0-0 Gonzaga has tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country (one).

Gonzaga has the most Quadrant 3 victories in the country (one).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

