Sunday's A-10 schedule includes the Rhode Island Rams (11-5) facing the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (13-2) at 12:00 PM ET.

Rhode Island vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Information

Rhode Island Players to Watch

Teisha Hyman: 11.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Maye Toure: 13.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

Sophie Phillips: 12.8 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

D'yona Davis: 9.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Anaelle Dutat: 4.8 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Saint Joseph's (PA) Players to Watch

Laura Ziegler: 13.6 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK

Talya Brugler: 16.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

Chloe Welch: 11.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Mackenzie Smith: 11.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Julia Nystrom: 4.2 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

