The Belmont Bruins (10-4) play a fellow MVC opponent, the Northern Iowa Panthers (3-9), on Sunday, January 21, 2024 at McLeod Center. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET.

Northern Iowa vs. Belmont Game Information

Northern Iowa Players to Watch

Maya McDermott: 14.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

14.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK Emerson Green: 8.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Shateah Wetering: 8.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Kayba Laube: 7.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Grace Boffeli: 13.7 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

Belmont Players to Watch

Tuti Jones: 10.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Tessa Miller: 13.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

13.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Jailyn Banks: 12.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK Kendal Cheesman: 10.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.9 BLK

10.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.9 BLK Kilyn McGuff: 9.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

