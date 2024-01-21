Iowa vs. Ohio State January 21 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Sunday's Big Ten schedule includes the Ohio State Buckeyes (11-3) meeting the Iowa Hawkeyes (15-1) at 12:00 PM ET.
Iowa vs. Ohio State Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 21
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
Iowa Players to Watch
- Caitlin Clark: 31.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 7.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kate Martin: 12 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Hannah Stuelke: 14.1 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sydney Affolter: 6.9 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sharon Goodman: 7.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
Ohio State Players to Watch
- Jacy Sheldon: 18.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Taylor Thierry: 13.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Celeste Taylor: 9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Cotie McMahon: 12.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Rebeka Mikulasikova: 8.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
