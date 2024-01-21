Sunday's CAA slate includes the Drexel Dragons (6-6) facing the Monmouth Hawks (7-5) at 1:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Drexel vs. Monmouth Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Drexel Players to Watch

Brooke Mullin: 13.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

13.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Chloe Hodges: 7.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Momo LaClair: 5.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

5.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Grace O'Neill: 5.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

5.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Amaris Baker: 8.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Monmouth Players to Watch

Kaci Donovan: 15.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Belle Kranbuhl: 5.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.3 BLK

5.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.3 BLK Taisha Exanor: 7.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK

7.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK Jaye Haynes: 6.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Jania Hall: 8.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.