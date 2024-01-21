Drexel vs. Monmouth January 21 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Sunday's CAA slate includes the Drexel Dragons (6-6) facing the Monmouth Hawks (7-5) at 1:00 PM ET.
Drexel vs. Monmouth Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 21
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Drexel Players to Watch
- Brooke Mullin: 13.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Chloe Hodges: 7.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Momo LaClair: 5.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Grace O'Neill: 5.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Amaris Baker: 8.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
Monmouth Players to Watch
- Kaci Donovan: 15.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Belle Kranbuhl: 5.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.3 BLK
- Taisha Exanor: 7.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Jaye Haynes: 6.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jania Hall: 8.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
