Utah Tech vs. Utah Valley January 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Utah Valley Wolverines (5-8) meet a fellow WAC squad, the Utah Tech Trailblazers (8-7), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Burns Arena. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET.
Utah Tech vs. Utah Valley Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
Utah Tech Players to Watch
- Breaunna Gillen: 15.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Macie Warren: 14.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Maddie Warren: 15.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Maggie McCord: 11.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Calyn Dallas: 6.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
Utah Valley Players to Watch
- Eleyana Tafisi: 5.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ally Criddle: 6.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kylee Mabry: 6.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tessa Chaney: 5.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Liana Kaitu'u: 6.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
