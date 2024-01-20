UC Irvine vs. UC Davis January 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Big West slate includes the UC Irvine Anteaters (9-5) facing the UC Davis Aggies (6-8) at 5:00 PM ET.
UC Irvine vs. UC Davis Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
UC Irvine Players to Watch
- Deja Lee: 12.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Nikki Tom: 8.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Diaba Konate: 7.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nevaeh Parkinson: 8.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Nevaeh Dean: 5.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
UC Davis Players to Watch
- Evanne Turner: 15.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tova Sabel: 14.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Megan Norris: 10.9 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Sydney Burns: 6.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Mazatlan Harris: 4.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
