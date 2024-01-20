Saturday's Big West slate includes the UC Irvine Anteaters (9-5) facing the UC Davis Aggies (6-8) at 5:00 PM ET.

UC Irvine vs. UC Davis Game Information

UC Irvine Players to Watch

Deja Lee: 12.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

UC Davis Players to Watch

Evanne Turner: 15.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

