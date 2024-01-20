Saturday's WCC schedule includes the Santa Clara Broncos (13-3) facing the San Francisco Dons (5-10) at 4:00 PM ET.

Santa Clara Players to Watch

Tess Heal: 18.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

18.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Olivia Pollerd: 14.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK

14.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK Marya Hudgins: 10.1 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK

10.1 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK Lara Edmanson: 7.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Ashley Hiraki: 4.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

San Francisco Players to Watch

Debora Dos Santos: 14.0 PTS, 10.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK

14.0 PTS, 10.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK Jasmine Gayles: 16.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

16.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Freja Werth: 9.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Luana Leite: 7.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Cami Fulcher: 5.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

