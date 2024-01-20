The San Diego State Aztecs (10-5) meet the San Jose State Spartans (6-8) in a clash of MWC squads at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday.

San Diego State vs. San Jose State Game Information

San Diego State Players to Watch

Adryana Quezada: 14.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Kim Villalobos: 10.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.0 BLK

10.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.0 BLK Abby Prohaska: 11.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Jada Lewis: 11.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Sarah Barcello: 7.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

San Jose State Players to Watch

Amhyia Moreland: 11.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK

11.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK Jyah LoVett: 14.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Sabrina Ma: 10.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK Sydni Summers: 5.8 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

5.8 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Nailea Nicholas: 3.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

