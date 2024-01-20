Rider vs. Mount St. Mary's January 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (3-10) meet a fellow MAAC team, the Rider Broncs (4-8), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Alumni Gymnasium. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET.
Rider vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
Rider Players to Watch
- Taylor Langan: 15.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Makayla Firebaugh: 10.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sanaa Redmond: 5.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mariona Cos-Morales: 3.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Kaylan Deveney: 6.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
Mount St. Mary's Players to Watch
- Jessica Tomasetti: 10.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Isabella Hunt: 6.6 PTS, 7.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jo Raflo: 12.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jada Lee: 8.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jaedyn Jamison: 1.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
