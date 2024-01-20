Saturday's WCC schedule includes the Pacific Tigers (9-6) against the Pepperdine Waves (5-10) at 9:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Pacific vs. Pepperdine Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Pacific Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pacific Players to Watch

Anaya James: 12.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Elizabeth Elliott: 14.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

14.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Liz Smith: 13.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Cecilia Holmberg: 10.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Kadie Deaton: 9.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Pepperdine Players to Watch

Jane Nwaba: 9.5 PTS, 7.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.5 PTS, 7.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK Addi Melone: 7.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Jorynn Ross: 5.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

5.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK Ella Brubaker: 9.1 PTS, 1.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.1 PTS, 1.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Myra Gordon: 7.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.