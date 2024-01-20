Saturday's America East schedule includes the New Hampshire Wildcats (6-8) playing the UMBC Retrievers (5-8) at 12:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

New Hampshire vs. UMBC Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other New Hampshire Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

New Hampshire Players to Watch

Clara Gomez: 4.9 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

4.9 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Breezie Williams: 7.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Avery O'Connor: 8.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Adara Groman: 7.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Kenzie Matulonis: 4.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UMBC Players to Watch

Anna Blount: 12.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

12.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Jaden Walker: 7.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Jaliena Sanchez: 8.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Jordon Lewis: 10.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Carmen Yanez: 6.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.