Montana State vs. Montana January 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Big Sky schedule includes the Montana State Bobcats (8-7) meeting the Montana Grizzlies (10-3) at 4:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Montana State vs. Montana Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Montana State Players to Watch
- Katelynn Limardo: 13.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Marah Dykstra: 8.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Madison Hall: 9.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Taylor Janssen: 7.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Isobel Bunyan: 5.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Montana Players to Watch
- Dani Bartsch: 7.4 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Carmen Gfeller: 13.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Gina Marxen: 10.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw: 11.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- MJ Bruno: 8.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.