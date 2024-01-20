Saturday's Big Sky schedule includes the Montana State Bobcats (8-7) meeting the Montana Grizzlies (10-3) at 4:00 PM ET.

Montana State vs. Montana Game Information

Montana State Players to Watch

Katelynn Limardo: 13.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Marah Dykstra: 8.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Madison Hall: 9.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Taylor Janssen: 7.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Isobel Bunyan: 5.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

Montana Players to Watch

Dani Bartsch: 7.4 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.2 BLK

7.4 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.2 BLK Carmen Gfeller: 13.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK

13.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK Gina Marxen: 10.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw: 11.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK MJ Bruno: 8.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

