Loyola Marymount vs. San Diego January 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's WCC slate includes the Loyola Marymount Lions (6-8) versus the San Diego Toreros (4-11) at 5:00 PM ET.
Loyola Marymount vs. San Diego Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
Loyola Marymount Players to Watch
- Alexis Mark: 11.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Amaya Oliver: 9.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Soufia Inoussa: 5.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Da'Ja Hamilton: 8.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Cynthia Ezeja: 6.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
San Diego Players to Watch
- Veronica Sheffey: 12.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kasey Neubert: 10.2 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kylie Horstmeyer: 9.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Harsimran Kaur: 7.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Jess Finney: 6.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
