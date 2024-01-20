Saturday's WCC slate includes the Loyola Marymount Lions (6-8) versus the San Diego Toreros (4-11) at 5:00 PM ET.

Loyola Marymount vs. San Diego Game Information

Loyola Marymount Players to Watch

Alexis Mark: 11.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Amaya Oliver: 9.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK

9.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK Soufia Inoussa: 5.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

5.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Da'Ja Hamilton: 8.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Cynthia Ezeja: 6.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

San Diego Players to Watch

Veronica Sheffey: 12.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Kasey Neubert: 10.2 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.2 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Kylie Horstmeyer: 9.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Harsimran Kaur: 7.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK

7.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK Jess Finney: 6.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

