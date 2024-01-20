The Saint Mary's Gaels (8-8) play a fellow WCC squad, the Gonzaga Bulldogs (14-2), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at McCarthey Athletic Center. The game will begin at 5:00 PM ET.

Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Information

Gonzaga Players to Watch

  • Yvonne Ejim: 20.1 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Eliza Hollingsworth: 10.6 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Kayleigh Truong: 13.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kaylynne Truong: 10.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 6.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Brynna Maxwell: 14.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch

  • Ali Bamberger: 10.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Tayla Dalton: 9.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Zeryhia-Lee Aokuso: 10.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Leia Hanafin: 3.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Hannah Rapp: 5.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

