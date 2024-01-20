Saturday's Big West slate includes the CSU Northridge Matadors (2-11) meeting the UC Riverside Highlanders (6-8) at 5:00 PM ET.

CSU Northridge vs. UC Riverside Game Information

CSU Northridge Players to Watch

Kayanna Spriggs: 8.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Talo Li-Uperesa: 7.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK

7.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK Amiyah Ferguson: 10.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Kaitlyn Elsholz: 9.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Erica Adams: 10.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

UC Riverside Players to Watch

Matehya Bryant: 11.7 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.5 STL, 1.2 BLK

11.7 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.5 STL, 1.2 BLK Jordan Webster: 16.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Makayla Jackson: 7.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Zoe Tillery: 5.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

5.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Esther Matarranz: 4.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

