CSU Northridge vs. UC Riverside January 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Big West slate includes the CSU Northridge Matadors (2-11) meeting the UC Riverside Highlanders (6-8) at 5:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
CSU Northridge vs. UC Riverside Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other CSU Northridge Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
CSU Northridge Players to Watch
- Kayanna Spriggs: 8.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Talo Li-Uperesa: 7.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Amiyah Ferguson: 10.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kaitlyn Elsholz: 9.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Erica Adams: 10.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UC Riverside Players to Watch
- Matehya Bryant: 11.7 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.5 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Jordan Webster: 16.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Makayla Jackson: 7.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Zoe Tillery: 5.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Esther Matarranz: 4.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.