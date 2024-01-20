CSU Fullerton vs. UCSB January 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Big West slate includes the CSU Fullerton Titans (5-9) playing the UCSB Gauchos (9-5) at 9:00 PM ET.
CSU Fullerton vs. UCSB Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
CSU Fullerton Players to Watch
- Gabi Vidmar: 12.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ashlee Lewis: 8.9 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Hope Hassmann: 10.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Eva Levingston: 3.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Demonnie Lagway: 5.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
UCSB Players to Watch
- Alexis Whitfield: 14.7 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Alyssa Marin: 10.2 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Skylar Burke: 7.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Anya Choice: 7.9 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Flora Goed: 5.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
