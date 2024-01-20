Saturday's Big West slate includes the CSU Fullerton Titans (5-9) playing the UCSB Gauchos (9-5) at 9:00 PM ET.

CSU Fullerton vs. UCSB Game Information

CSU Fullerton Players to Watch

Gabi Vidmar: 12.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

UCSB Players to Watch

Alexis Whitfield: 14.7 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

