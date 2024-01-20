Coppin State vs. Morgan State January 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Coppin State Eagles (4-11) play the Morgan State Bears (6-10) in a clash of MEAC squads at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday.
Coppin State vs. Morgan State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Coppin State Players to Watch
- Laila Lawrence: 13.5 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Faith Blackstone: 11.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Angel Jones: 10.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Mossi Staples: 6.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tiffany Hammond: 5.5 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
Morgan State Players to Watch
- Joelle Johnson: 8.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Sedayjha Payne: 6.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kaia Ponder: 7.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Gabrielle Johnson: 8.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tamaria Rumph: 6.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
