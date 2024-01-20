The Coppin State Eagles (4-11) play the Morgan State Bears (6-10) in a clash of MEAC squads at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Coppin State vs. Morgan State Game Information

Coppin State Players to Watch

  • Laila Lawrence: 13.5 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Faith Blackstone: 11.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Angel Jones: 10.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Mossi Staples: 6.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Tiffany Hammond: 5.5 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Morgan State Players to Watch

  • Joelle Johnson: 8.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Sedayjha Payne: 6.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kaia Ponder: 7.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Gabrielle Johnson: 8.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Tamaria Rumph: 6.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

