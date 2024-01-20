The Cal Poly Mustangs (7-7) play the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (4-8) in a matchup of Big West squads at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Cal Poly vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Cal Poly Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cal Poly Players to Watch

Natalia Ackerman: 12.0 PTS, 8.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 2.0 BLK

12.0 PTS, 8.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 2.0 BLK Ania McNicholas: 6.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Annika Shah: 12.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Sydney Bourland: 5.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

5.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Sierra Lichtie: 7.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

CSU Bakersfield Players to Watch

Jordan Olivares: 10.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Shaunae Brown: 15.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Sophie Tougas: 6.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.0 BLK

6.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.0 BLK Julia Riley: 5.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

5.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Amourie Porter: 5.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.