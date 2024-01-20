Cal Baptist vs. Southern Utah January 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's WAC schedule includes the Cal Baptist Lancers (12-1) playing the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (4-9) at 4:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Cal Baptist vs. Southern Utah Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Cal Baptist Players to Watch
- Chloe Webb: 19.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 3.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kinsley Barrington: 8.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Khloe Lemon: 10.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Anaiyah Tu'ua: 6.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Grace Schmidt: 12.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Southern Utah Players to Watch
- Ava Uhrich: 12.6 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Megan Smith: 16.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Daylani Ballena: 14.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Samantha Johnston: 7.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Alexa Lord: 3.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.