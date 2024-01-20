Saturday's WAC schedule includes the Cal Baptist Lancers (12-1) playing the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (4-9) at 4:00 PM ET.

Cal Baptist vs. Southern Utah Game Information

Cal Baptist Players to Watch

Chloe Webb: 19.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 3.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

19.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 3.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Kinsley Barrington: 8.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Khloe Lemon: 10.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Anaiyah Tu'ua: 6.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Grace Schmidt: 12.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Southern Utah Players to Watch

Ava Uhrich: 12.6 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.6 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK Megan Smith: 16.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.7 BLK

16.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.7 BLK Daylani Ballena: 14.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Samantha Johnston: 7.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Alexa Lord: 3.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

