Bucknell vs. Lafayette January 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Patriot slate includes the Bucknell Bison (3-10) playing the Lafayette Leopards (6-7) at 2:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Bucknell vs. Lafayette Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Bucknell Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bucknell Players to Watch
- Ashley Sofilkanich: 10.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Emma Theodorsson: 11.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Isabella King: 7.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Blake Matthews: 4.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Caroline Dingler: 5.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Lafayette Players to Watch
- Abby Antognoli: 13.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Makayla Andrews: 12.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Halee Smith: 8.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kayla Drummond: 6.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Emma Shields: 2.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.