Saturday's Patriot slate includes the Bucknell Bison (3-10) playing the Lafayette Leopards (6-7) at 2:00 PM ET.

Bucknell vs. Lafayette Game Information

Bucknell Players to Watch

Ashley Sofilkanich: 10.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.5 BLK

10.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.5 BLK Emma Theodorsson: 11.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Isabella King: 7.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Blake Matthews: 4.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

4.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Caroline Dingler: 5.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Lafayette Players to Watch

Abby Antognoli: 13.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Makayla Andrews: 12.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Halee Smith: 8.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Kayla Drummond: 6.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

6.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Emma Shields: 2.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

