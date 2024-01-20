Saturday's Patriot schedule includes the American Eagles (4-9) versus the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (8-5), at 2:00 PM ET.

American vs. Lehigh Game Information

American Players to Watch

Ivy Bales: 7.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

Lauren Stack: 8.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Emily Johns: 10.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Molly Lavin: 7.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

Anna Lemaster: 7.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

Lehigh Players to Watch

Lily Fandre: 13.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK

Meghan O'Brien: 9.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.5 BLK

Ella Stemmer: 16.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Colleen McQuillen: 8.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Remi Sisselman: 7.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

