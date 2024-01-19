Utah vs. USC January 19 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Utah Utes (11-3) play the USC Trojans (11-1) in a clash of Pac-12 squads at 9:00 PM ET on Friday.
Utah vs. USC Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 19
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
Utah Players to Watch
- Alissa Pili: 22.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Ines Vieira: 7.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 6.8 AST, 3.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jenna Johnson: 9.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kennady McQueen: 9.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Gianna Kneepkens: 17.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
USC Players to Watch
- JuJu Watkins: 26.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.5 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Rayah Marshall: 12.7 PTS, 10.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 2.2 BLK
- McKenzie Forbes: 13.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kayla Padilla: 7.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Taylor Bigby: 6.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
