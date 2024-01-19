Friday's MVC slate includes the Drake Bulldogs (9-4) playing the Belmont Bruins (9-4) at 7:00 PM ET.

Drake vs. Belmont Game Information

Drake Players to Watch

  • Katie Dinnebier: 19.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.3 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Anna Miller: 11.5 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 2.4 BLK
  • Grace Berg: 16.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Taylor McAulay: 11.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Courtney Becker: 7.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

Belmont Players to Watch

  • Tuti Jones: 11.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Tessa Miller: 14.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Jailyn Banks: 12.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kilyn McGuff: 9.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kendal Cheesman: 9.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.9 BLK

