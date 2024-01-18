The Southern Utah Thunderbirds (3-9) face a fellow WAC team, the Utah Tech Trailblazers (8-6), on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at Burns Arena. The game will begin at 9:00 PM ET.

Utah Tech vs. Southern Utah Game Information

Utah Tech Players to Watch

Breaunna Gillen: 16.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Macie Warren: 15.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Maddie Warren: 15.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Maggie McCord: 11.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Calyn Dallas: 7.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Southern Utah Players to Watch

Megan Smith: 16.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.7 BLK

16.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.7 BLK Ava Uhrich: 12.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK

12.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK Daylani Ballena: 14.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Samantha Johnston: 7.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Charli Kay: 6.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

