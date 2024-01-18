The UC Irvine Anteaters (9-4) face a fellow Big West squad, the UCSD Tritons (5-8), on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at LionTree Arena. The game will tip off at 10:00 PM ET.

UCSD vs. UC Irvine Game Information

UCSD Players to Watch

Sumayah Sugapong: 15.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

UC Irvine Players to Watch

Deja Lee: 12.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

