UCSD vs. UC Irvine January 18 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The UC Irvine Anteaters (9-4) face a fellow Big West squad, the UCSD Tritons (5-8), on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at LionTree Arena. The game will tip off at 10:00 PM ET.
UCSD vs. UC Irvine Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
UCSD Players to Watch
- Sumayah Sugapong: 15.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Katie Springs: 2.8 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Izzy Forsyth: 10.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Parker Montgomery: 7.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Denali Pinto: 10.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
UC Irvine Players to Watch
- Deja Lee: 12.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Nikki Tom: 7.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Diaba Konate: 8.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nevaeh Parkinson: 8.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Nevaeh Dean: 4.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
