UCSB vs. CSU Northridge January 18 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The CSU Northridge Matadors (2-10) play a fellow Big West opponent, the UCSB Gauchos (8-5), on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center. The game will start at 10:00 PM ET.
UCSB vs. CSU Northridge Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
UCSB Players to Watch
- Alexis Whitfield: 14.4 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Alyssa Marin: 9.5 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Skylar Burke: 7.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mary McMorris: 6.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Anya Choice: 8.0 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
CSU Northridge Players to Watch
- Kayanna Spriggs: 8.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Talo Li-Uperesa: 7.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Amiyah Ferguson: 10.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kaitlyn Elsholz: 9.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Erica Adams: 10.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
