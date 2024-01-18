The CSU Northridge Matadors (2-10) play a fellow Big West opponent, the UCSB Gauchos (8-5), on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center. The game will start at 10:00 PM ET.

UCSB vs. CSU Northridge Game Information

UCSB Players to Watch

Alexis Whitfield: 14.4 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

14.4 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Alyssa Marin: 9.5 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.5 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Skylar Burke: 7.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Mary McMorris: 6.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Anya Choice: 8.0 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

CSU Northridge Players to Watch

Kayanna Spriggs: 8.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Talo Li-Uperesa: 7.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.5 BLK

7.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.5 BLK Amiyah Ferguson: 10.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Kaitlyn Elsholz: 9.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Erica Adams: 10.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

