Thursday's Big West slate includes the UC Riverside Highlanders (5-8) versus the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (4-8) at 9:00 PM ET.

UC Riverside vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Information

UC Riverside Players to Watch

Matehya Bryant: 12.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.5 STL, 1.2 BLK

12.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.5 STL, 1.2 BLK Jordan Webster: 15.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Makayla Jackson: 7.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Zoe Tillery: 5.7 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

5.7 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Esther Matarranz: 4.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

CSU Bakersfield Players to Watch

Jordan Olivares: 10.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Shaunae Brown: 15.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Sophie Tougas: 6.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.0 BLK

6.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.0 BLK Julia Riley: 5.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

5.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Amourie Porter: 5.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

