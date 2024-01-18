UC Riverside vs. CSU Bakersfield January 18 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's Big West slate includes the UC Riverside Highlanders (5-8) versus the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (4-8) at 9:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
UC Riverside vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other UC Riverside Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UC Riverside Players to Watch
- Matehya Bryant: 12.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.5 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Jordan Webster: 15.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Makayla Jackson: 7.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Zoe Tillery: 5.7 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Esther Matarranz: 4.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
CSU Bakersfield Players to Watch
- Jordan Olivares: 10.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Shaunae Brown: 15.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sophie Tougas: 6.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Julia Riley: 5.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Amourie Porter: 5.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.