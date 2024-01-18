Thursday's Big West schedule includes the UC Davis Aggies (5-8) against the CSU Fullerton Titans (5-8), at 9:00 PM ET.

UC Davis vs. CSU Fullerton Game Information

UC Davis Players to Watch

Evanne Turner: 15.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

CSU Fullerton Players to Watch

Gabi Vidmar: 12.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

