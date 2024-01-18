UC Davis vs. CSU Fullerton January 18 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's Big West schedule includes the UC Davis Aggies (5-8) against the CSU Fullerton Titans (5-8), at 9:00 PM ET.
UC Davis vs. CSU Fullerton Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
UC Davis Players to Watch
- Evanne Turner: 15.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tova Sabel: 14.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Megan Norris: 11.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Sydney Burns: 6.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Mazatlan Harris: 4.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
CSU Fullerton Players to Watch
- Gabi Vidmar: 12.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Ashlee Lewis: 9.2 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Hope Hassmann: 10.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Eva Levingston: 4.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kathryn Neff: 4.0 PTS, 1.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
