Santa Clara vs. Pepperdine January 18 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's WCC slate includes the Santa Clara Broncos (12-3) versus the Pepperdine Waves (5-9), at 9:00 PM ET.
Santa Clara vs. Pepperdine Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
Santa Clara Players to Watch
- Tess Heal: 17.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Olivia Pollerd: 14.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Marya Hudgins: 9.9 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Lara Edmanson: 7.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ashley Hiraki: 4.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Pepperdine Players to Watch
- Jane Nwaba: 10.0 PTS, 8.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Addi Melone: 6.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ella Brubaker: 9.4 PTS, 1.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jorynn Ross: 5.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Myra Gordon: 8.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
