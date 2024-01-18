Thursday's WCC slate includes the Santa Clara Broncos (12-3) versus the Pepperdine Waves (5-9), at 9:00 PM ET.

Santa Clara vs. Pepperdine Game Information

Santa Clara Players to Watch

Tess Heal: 17.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Olivia Pollerd: 14.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK

14.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK Marya Hudgins: 9.9 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.9 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.9 BLK Lara Edmanson: 7.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Ashley Hiraki: 4.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Pepperdine Players to Watch

Jane Nwaba: 10.0 PTS, 8.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.0 PTS, 8.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Addi Melone: 6.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Ella Brubaker: 9.4 PTS, 1.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.4 PTS, 1.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Jorynn Ross: 5.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

5.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Myra Gordon: 8.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

