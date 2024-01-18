Thursday's WCC schedule includes the San Diego Toreros (4-10) against the Pacific Tigers (9-5), at 9:00 PM ET.

San Diego vs. Pacific Game Information

San Diego Players to Watch

Veronica Sheffey: 12.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Kylie Horstmeyer: 9.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Kasey Neubert: 9.4 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.4 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Harsimran Kaur: 7.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK

7.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK Jess Finney: 6.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Pacific Players to Watch

Anaya James: 11.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Elizabeth Elliott: 15.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

15.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Liz Smith: 13.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Cecilia Holmberg: 10.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Kadie Deaton: 9.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

