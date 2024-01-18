Thursday's WCC schedule includes the San Diego Toreros (4-10) against the Pacific Tigers (9-5), at 9:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

San Diego vs. Pacific Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

San Diego Players to Watch

  • Veronica Sheffey: 12.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Kylie Horstmeyer: 9.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Kasey Neubert: 9.4 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Harsimran Kaur: 7.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Jess Finney: 6.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Pacific Players to Watch

  • Anaya James: 11.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Elizabeth Elliott: 15.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Liz Smith: 13.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Cecilia Holmberg: 10.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kadie Deaton: 9.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.