San Diego vs. Pacific January 18 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's WCC schedule includes the San Diego Toreros (4-10) against the Pacific Tigers (9-5), at 9:00 PM ET.
San Diego vs. Pacific Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
San Diego Players to Watch
- Veronica Sheffey: 12.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kylie Horstmeyer: 9.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Kasey Neubert: 9.4 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Harsimran Kaur: 7.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Jess Finney: 6.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
Pacific Players to Watch
- Anaya James: 11.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Elizabeth Elliott: 15.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Liz Smith: 13.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Cecilia Holmberg: 10.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kadie Deaton: 9.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
