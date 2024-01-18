New Hampshire vs. NJIT January 18 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's America East schedule includes the New Hampshire Wildcats (6-8) versus the NJIT Highlanders (8-5), at 6:03 PM ET.
New Hampshire vs. NJIT Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 6:03 PM ET
New Hampshire Players to Watch
- Clara Gomez: 4.9 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Breezie Williams: 7.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Avery O'Connor: 8.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Adara Groman: 7.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kenzie Matulonis: 4.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
NJIT Players to Watch
- Trinity Williams: 10.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Alejandra Zuniga: 15.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Madilyn Dogs: 5.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Kenna Squier: 9.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Aria Myers: 4.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
