Thursday's America East schedule includes the New Hampshire Wildcats (6-8) versus the NJIT Highlanders (8-5), at 6:03 PM ET.

New Hampshire vs. NJIT Game Information

New Hampshire Players to Watch

Clara Gomez: 4.9 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

4.9 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Breezie Williams: 7.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Avery O'Connor: 8.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Adara Groman: 7.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Kenzie Matulonis: 4.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

NJIT Players to Watch

Trinity Williams: 10.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.8 BLK

10.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.8 BLK Alejandra Zuniga: 15.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Madilyn Dogs: 5.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.2 BLK

5.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.2 BLK Kenna Squier: 9.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Aria Myers: 4.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

