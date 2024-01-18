The Gonzaga Bulldogs (14-2) meet a fellow WCC team, the Loyola Marymount Lions (5-8), on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at Gersten Pavilion. The game will start at 10:00 PM ET.

Loyola Marymount vs. Gonzaga Game Information

Loyola Marymount Players to Watch

Alexis Mark: 11.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Amaya Oliver: 9.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK

9.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK Soufia Inoussa: 5.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

5.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Da'Ja Hamilton: 8.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Sydney Gandy: 5.8 PTS, 1.9 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Gonzaga Players to Watch

Yvonne Ejim: 20.1 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK

20.1 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK Eliza Hollingsworth: 10.6 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK

10.6 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK Kayleigh Truong: 13.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Kaylynne Truong: 10.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 6.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 6.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Brynna Maxwell: 14.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

