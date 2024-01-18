The Eastern Washington Eagles (11-3) meet the Weber State Wildcats (3-11) in a clash of Big Sky teams at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Eastern Washington vs. Weber State Game Information

Eastern Washington Players to Watch

Jamie Loera: 11.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.7 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.7 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Aaliyah Alexander: 15.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Jacinta Buckley: 9.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK Milly Knowles: 7.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Jaleesa Lawrence: 9.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Weber State Players to Watch

Jadyn Matthews: 9.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Daryn Hickok: 11.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Kendra Parra: 8.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Amelia Raidaveta: 6.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Laura Taylor: 6.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

