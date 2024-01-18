Eastern Washington vs. Weber State January 18 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Eastern Washington Eagles (11-3) meet the Weber State Wildcats (3-11) in a clash of Big Sky teams at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday.
Eastern Washington vs. Weber State Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Eastern Washington Players to Watch
- Jamie Loera: 11.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.7 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Aaliyah Alexander: 15.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jacinta Buckley: 9.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Milly Knowles: 7.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jaleesa Lawrence: 9.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
Weber State Players to Watch
- Jadyn Matthews: 9.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Daryn Hickok: 11.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kendra Parra: 8.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Amelia Raidaveta: 6.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Laura Taylor: 6.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
