Providence vs. Georgetown January 17 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Georgetown Hoyas (12-2) face a fellow Big East opponent, the Providence Friars (8-7), on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at Alumni Hall (RI). The game will start at 7:00 PM ET.
Providence vs. Georgetown Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Providence Players to Watch
- Olivia Olsen: 14.9 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.0 BLK
- Brynn Farrell: 9.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Marta Morales: 7.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Emily Archibald: 3.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Kylee Sheppard: 7.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.0 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
Georgetown Players to Watch
- Kelsey Ransom: 15.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brianna Scott: 9.0 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Graceann Bennett: 9.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Alex Cowan: 6.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mya Bembry: 4.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
