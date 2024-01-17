Oklahoma State vs. BYU January 17 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's Big 12 slate includes the Oklahoma State Cowgirls (8-5) playing the BYU Cougars (10-5) at 7:30 PM ET.
Oklahoma State vs. BYU Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Oklahoma State Players to Watch
- Anna Gret Asi: 14.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 7.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Stailee Heard: 15.0 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Quincy Noble: 11.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Lior Garzon: 11.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Rylee Langerman: 6.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
BYU Players to Watch
- Lauren Gustin: 16.3 PTS, 15.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Amari Whiting: 11.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kailey Woolston: 14.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Emma Calvert: 8.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Kaylee Smiler: 7.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.4 BLK
