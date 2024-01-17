Wednesday's Big 12 slate includes the Oklahoma State Cowgirls (8-5) playing the BYU Cougars (10-5) at 7:30 PM ET.

Oklahoma State vs. BYU Game Information

Oklahoma State Players to Watch

Anna Gret Asi: 14.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 7.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

BYU Players to Watch

Lauren Gustin: 16.3 PTS, 15.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

