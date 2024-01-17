Lehigh vs. Navy January 17 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Lehigh Mountain Hawks (8-4) face the Navy Midshipmen (4-8) in a clash of Patriot teams at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday.
Lehigh vs. Navy Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
Lehigh Players to Watch
- Ella Stemmer: 17.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Meghan O'Brien: 9.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Lily Fandre: 12.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Colleen McQuillen: 8.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Remi Sisselman: 7.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Navy Players to Watch
- Zanai Barnett-Gay: 19.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 3.5 AST, 3.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kyah Smith: 10.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Maren Louridas: 6.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sydne Watts: 8.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Morganne Andrews: 2.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
