Iowa State vs. Texas Tech January 17 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's Big 12 slate includes the Texas Tech Red Raiders (12-3) against the Iowa State Cyclones (9-4), at 7:00 PM ET.
Iowa State vs. Texas Tech Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Iowa State Players to Watch
- Addy Brown: 14.5 PTS, 9.2 REB, 5.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Audi Crooks: 16.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Nyamer Diew: 10.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Kelsey Joens: 7.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Hannah Belanger: 9.1 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
Texas Tech Players to Watch
- Bailey Maupin: 15.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jasmine Shavers: 14.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Kilah Freelon: 9.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jordyn Merritt: 7.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 1 BLK
- Elina Arike: 5.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
