Wednesday's Patriot slate includes the American Eagles (3-9) versus the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (5-7), at 7:00 PM ET.

American vs. Loyola (MD) Game Information

American Players to Watch

Emily Johns: 11.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Ivy Bales: 7.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Lauren Stack: 8.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Molly Lavin: 7.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Anna Lemaster: 7.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

Loyola (MD) Players to Watch

Lex Therien: 17.9 PTS, 10.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

17.9 PTS, 10.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Ava Therien: 6.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

6.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Kelly Ratigan: 10.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Laura Salmeron: 4.9 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

4.9 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Amandine Amorich: 3.4 PTS, 1.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

