Tuesday's Big 12 slate includes the BYU Cougars (12-1, 0-0 Big 12) versus the Iowa State Cyclones (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Iowa State vs. BYU Game Information

Iowa State Players to Watch

  • Tamin Lipsey: 15.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 6.1 AST, 3.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Keshon Gilbert: 14.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Milan Momcilovic: 13.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Curtis Jones: 9.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Tre King: 10.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

BYU Players to Watch

  • Spencer Johnson: 10.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Noah Waterman: 11.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jaxson Robinson: 16.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Richie Saunders: 10.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Trevin Knell: 11.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Iowa State vs. BYU Stat Comparison

BYU Rank BYU AVG Iowa State AVG Iowa State Rank
4th 90.4 Points Scored 86.2 13th
12th 61.5 Points Allowed 59.1 3rd
4th 44.4 Rebounds 37.7 129th
35th 11.5 Off. Rebounds 9.8 120th
1st 12.8 3pt Made 7.3 208th
1st 22.5 Assists 19.0 10th
29th 9.5 Turnovers 10.7 93rd

