The Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (12-1) face the La Salle Explorers (3-9) in a clash of A-10 squads at 12:00 PM ET on Monday. The game is available on CBS Sports Network.

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. La Salle Game Information

Saint Joseph's (PA) Players to Watch

Laura Ziegler: 13.5 PTS, 9.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK

13.5 PTS, 9.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK Talya Brugler: 16.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

16.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Chloe Welch: 11.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Mackenzie Smith: 12.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Julia Nystrom: 4.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

La Salle Players to Watch

Makayla Miller: 8.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Molly Masciantonio: 8.0 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.0 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Nicole Melious: 10.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Gabby Turco: 7.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Jolene Armendariz: 4.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

