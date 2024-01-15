Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. La Salle January 15 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (12-1) face the La Salle Explorers (3-9) in a clash of A-10 squads at 12:00 PM ET on Monday. The game is available on CBS Sports Network.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. La Salle Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Monday, January 15
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Saint Joseph's (PA) Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Saint Joseph's (PA) Players to Watch
- Laura Ziegler: 13.5 PTS, 9.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Talya Brugler: 16.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Chloe Welch: 11.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Mackenzie Smith: 12.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Julia Nystrom: 4.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
La Salle Players to Watch
- Makayla Miller: 8.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Molly Masciantonio: 8.0 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nicole Melious: 10.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Gabby Turco: 7.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jolene Armendariz: 4.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.