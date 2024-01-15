Iowa vs. Minnesota January 15 Tickets & Start Time
Monday's Big Ten slate includes the Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) versus the Iowa Hawkeyes (8-5, 0-2 Big Ten) at 6:00 PM ET on BTN.
Iowa vs. Minnesota Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, January 15
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: BTN
Iowa Players to Watch
- Ben Krikke: 17.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tony Perkins: 13.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Payton Sandfort: 13.8 PTS, 6.9 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Owen Freeman: 9.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Patrick McCaffery: 10.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
Minnesota Players to Watch
- Elijah Hawkins: 8.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 7.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dawson Garcia: 17.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Mike Mitchell Jr.: 11.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Cam Christie: 11.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Pharrel Payne: 9.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK
Iowa vs. Minnesota Stat Comparison
|Minnesota Rank
|Minnesota AVG
|Iowa AVG
|Iowa Rank
|62nd
|80.5
|Points Scored
|87.8
|9th
|79th
|66.3
|Points Allowed
|77.2
|312th
|100th
|38.5
|Rebounds
|39.5
|73rd
|233rd
|8.5
|Off. Rebounds
|9.7
|134th
|90th
|8.5
|3pt Made
|7.0
|235th
|5th
|20.2
|Assists
|19.7
|6th
|197th
|11.9
|Turnovers
|9.4
|28th
