Monday's NEC slate includes the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (2-11) meeting the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (1-12) at 2:00 PM ET.

Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Information

Fairleigh Dickinson Players to Watch

Abby Conklin: 9.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Teneisia Brown: 10.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Lilly Parke: 7.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Bella Toomey: 3.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

3.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Nickie Carter: 4.7 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

Saint Francis (PA) Players to Watch

Kendall Carruthers: 11.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Destini Ward: 8.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Yanessa Boyd: 8.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Julianna Gibson: 4.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

4.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Marina Artero: 2.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

