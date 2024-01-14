The Washington Huskies (11-1) meet the Washington State Cougars (11-3) in a clash of Pac-12 squads at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Washington vs. Washington State Game Information

Washington Players to Watch

Dalayah Daniels: 12.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.7 BLK

12.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.7 BLK Lauren Schwartz: 12.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Hannah Stines: 8.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Elle Ladine: 11.9 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.9 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Sayvia Sellers: 7.5 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Washington State Players to Watch

Charlisse Leger-Walker: 12.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Bella Murekatete: 13.9 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.1 BLK

13.9 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.1 BLK Tara Wallack: 9.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK

9.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK Astera Tuhina: 8.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Eleonora Villa: 11.3 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

