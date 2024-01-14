Washington vs. Washington State January 14 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Washington Huskies (11-1) meet the Washington State Cougars (11-3) in a clash of Pac-12 squads at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday.
Washington vs. Washington State Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 14
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Washington Players to Watch
- Dalayah Daniels: 12.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Lauren Schwartz: 12.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Hannah Stines: 8.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Elle Ladine: 11.9 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sayvia Sellers: 7.5 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
Washington State Players to Watch
- Charlisse Leger-Walker: 12.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Bella Murekatete: 13.9 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Tara Wallack: 9.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Astera Tuhina: 8.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Eleonora Villa: 11.3 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
