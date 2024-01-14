Utah vs. Cal January 14 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Sunday's Pac-12 slate includes the Utah Utes (10-3) against the California Golden Bears (10-3), at 2:00 PM ET.
Utah vs. Cal Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 14
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Utah Players to Watch
- Alissa Pili: 24.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Ines Vieira: 7.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 7.2 AST, 3.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Gianna Kneepkens: 17.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jenna Johnson: 9.0 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kennady McQueen: 9.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Cal Players to Watch
- Leilani McIntosh: 11.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 6.5 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Marta Suarez: 13.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- McKayla Williams: 8.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Ugonne Onyiah: 6.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Kemery Martin: 7.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
