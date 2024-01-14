Sunday's Pac-12 slate includes the Utah Utes (10-3) against the California Golden Bears (10-3), at 2:00 PM ET.

Utah vs. Cal Game Information

Utah Players to Watch

Alissa Pili: 24.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK

24.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK Ines Vieira: 7.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 7.2 AST, 3.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 7.2 AST, 3.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Gianna Kneepkens: 17.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

17.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Jenna Johnson: 9.0 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.0 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Kennady McQueen: 9.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Cal Players to Watch

Leilani McIntosh: 11.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 6.5 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 6.5 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Marta Suarez: 13.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK McKayla Williams: 8.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Ugonne Onyiah: 6.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.1 BLK

6.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.1 BLK Kemery Martin: 7.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK

